Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Hold on Weak Quant Score

The current recommendation of Hold for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) has been derived by using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMD has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector the company is a component of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AMD is $12.1 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMD puts it 27 among the 62 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Advanced Micro Devices has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AMD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Advanced Micro Devices a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMD currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

