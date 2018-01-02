Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Industry Group Rank Restrict Rating

As one of the 700 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is a member of the 112 company Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. AMD has a market value of $9.9 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AMD puts it 72 among the 112 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 393 among the 700 companies in the sector, and number 2,207 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AMD as a Hold. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Advanced Micro Devices has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. AMD's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Advanced Micro Devices' fundamental scores give AMD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges AMD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of AMD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.