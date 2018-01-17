Adverse Earnings Momentum Make AK Steel Holding (AKS) a Strong Sell

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. AKS has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

AKS is a constituent of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group, which is part of the 150 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. AKS has a market value of $1.9 billion which is in the lower half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AKS puts it 25 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 105 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AK Steel Holding has realized below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. AKS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. AK Steel Holding's fundamental scores give AKS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views AKS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AKS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AKS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

