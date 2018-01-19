Adverse Earnings Momentum Make Merck & Co (MRK) a Sell

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector, and a component of the 38 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. MRK has a market value of $159.9 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 38 among the 38 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 577 among the 657 companies in the sector, and number 4,121 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MRK has a current recommendation of Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MRK has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 15 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 49 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MRK scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MRK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MRK's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Merck & Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MRK's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of MRK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.