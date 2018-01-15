Adverse Industry Group Rank Make Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Sell

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) ranks in the bottom half of its industry group, Steel, and in the upper half of its sector group, Non-Energy Minerals, with a market value of $2.6 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, CLF is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 120 among the 150 companies in the sector; The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CLF puts it 18 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position and number 3,470 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

CLF is rated as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CLF has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 105 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores CLF has received are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CLF's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CLF's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cleveland-Cliffs a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CLF's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of CLF's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

