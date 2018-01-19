AFLAC’s (AFL) Solid Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Currently, AFLAC Inc (NYSE:AFL) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. AFL has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

AFL is classified as a constituent of the 23 company Life/Health Insurance GICS industry group, which is part of the 990 company GICS Finance sector. AFL's market value is $33.5 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 23 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life/Health Insurance industry group is ranked 95 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AFLAC has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AFL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. AFL's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. AFLAC's fundamental scores give AFL a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AFL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of AFL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.