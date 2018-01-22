AK Steel Holding (AKS) a Strong Sell on Negative Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) a Strong Sell. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. AKS has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

As one of the 150 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector AKS is a component of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AKS is $2.0 billion which falls in the bottom half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AKS puts it 25 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 110 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AK Steel Holding has realized below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AKS's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AKS's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. AK Steel Holding's fundamental scores give AKS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AKS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AKS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.