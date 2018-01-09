AK Steel Holding (AKS) a Strong Sell on Negative Earnings Momentum

AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) is one of the 150 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector, and a member of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group within this sector. AKS's market value is $2.1 billion which falls in the bottom half of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 25 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 149 among the 150 companies in the sector, and number 4,593 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AKS is rated as a Strong Sell using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AKS has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 100 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AK Steel Holding has received below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AKS's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. AKS's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give AK Steel Holding a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure AKS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AKS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.