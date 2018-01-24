Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy on Exceptional Sales Growth

With a $470.4 billion market value, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Internet Retail, and in the top decile of sector group, Retail Trade, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, BABA's Portfolio Grader score ranks 1 among the 14 companies in this industry group; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 3 among the 148 companies in the sector, and number 42 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BABA has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BABA has maintained this ranking for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 37 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BABA has earned well above-average scores in 5, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BABA's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. BABA's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Alibaba Group Holding's fundamental scores give BABA a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BABA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BABA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BABA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.