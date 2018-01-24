Alphabet Inc’s Google Is Still Growing, But Where Is It Going?

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) shares have risen 37% over the last year, beating the NASDAQ average. When it reports earnings on February 1, Google is expected to announce over $100 billion in revenue for 2017. If Alphabet meets estimates, the company should show earnings per share (EPS) of $32.33 for the year.

The question for investors: At a time when Google is entering more competitive markets, does 15% growth in revenue and earnings justify a price of $1,138 per share?

As I’ve written before, Google is no longer just a cloud company, but a cloud-and-devices company. And in this new market, it finds itself fighting against companies just as good as itself, like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The company is also working against new political headwinds.

Google Is Still Growing

Despite slowing growth and storm clouds on the horizon, Alphabet stock keeps rising because its earnings multiple keeps rising. The price to earnings multiple is currently at 39, up from 30 a year ago. Yes, the average S&P 500 stock is now at a PE of 26, but does GOOGL deserve the premium, and does the S&P deserve the price?

Google is now third on Fortune’s list of the most-admired companies, which is great. But the two companies ahead of it are Apple and Amazon, increasingly competitors.

To further branch out, Google is making yet-another attempt to crack the Chinese market, signing agreements with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ), and investing in Chinese technology companies.

Google will benefit more from having its devices manufactured in China than China will from Google’s presence due to the country’s strict internet censorship and policies which don’t favor foreign tech companies.

Where Does Google Go From Here?

Right now, Alphabet is focusing its investments on expanding its cloud footprint, laying more fiber cable globally and trying to crack the developing AI market currently led by Amazon.

It is this competition with Amazon that Google bears are watching most closely. More online shoppers are using search engines to find products than before, but in the U.S., 49% go to Amazon first. Amazon is growing faster than Google in entertainment — thanks to its Alexa speakers and Fire Stick. The two companies are currently dueling across platforms and devices, with moves like Amazon disabling Fire Stick’s YouTube app four days before Google was planning to pull support.

Google appears to be waiting for better wireless technology before moving toward the high-speed internet sector currently dominated by Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA ). The comany has pulled back on Google Fiber, no longer announcing new cities or even lighting fiber it’s laid in the ground. Experiments with serving homes from poles are continuing.

The Bottom Line

While Alphabet remains a great company and a good stock, it’s facing new competition on multiple fronts where victory for it is uncertain.

Google’s growth continues to slow, thanks to the law of large numbers. And as its competition with Amazon increases in both cloud and devices, its margins are not going to accelerates.

The company has $86 billion stashed overseas and could bring some of that back to the U.S., benefiting shareholders. But Google is a global company. It needs the cash where it is, and Apple stock didn’t exactly take off like a rocket when it announced its repatriation scheme.

So why again am I supposed to pay a premium PE for this stock?

Dana Blankenhorn is a financial and technology journalist. He is the author of the historical mystery romance The Reluctant Detective Travels in Time, available now at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned shares in AMZN.