Amazon Pulls Offensive ‘Slavery-Themed’ Clothing Line

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) eliminated some offensive slavery-themed clothes that upset some of its shoppers.

Source: Amazon

The clothing items are for children and babies and it read, “Slavery Gets Sh*t Done,” turning some people off from the e-commerce retailer’s pages. These words were printed on bibs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, totes and more.

Shoppers are asking Amazon to launch an anti-slavery campaign in order to counteract this move, and the company took the first step in doing so by removing the items from its online stores.

Here’s what the company had to say about the fiasco: “All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The products are no longer available.”

However, it is still unclear how these items made it to Amazon’s marketplace to begin with. The retailer’s shoppers took their displeasure to the various social media outlets as soon as they spotted the items.

“Product line on @ amazon includes image of pyramids with slogan “slavery get shit done.” Not only is this incredibly insensitive and abhorrent but, since slaves didn’t build the pyramids, the manufacturer also lacks basic historical literacy,” wrote one user on Twitter.

In the past, Amazon has allowed other offensive shirts to make their way to its stores, including one that says, “Anorexia: Like Bulimia, except with self control.”

It is unclear how the company will address how it filters its products in the future.

AMZN stock gained 1.7% on Tuesday.