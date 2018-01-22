Amazon Go: 16 Things to Know About the Automated ‘No-Checkout’ Store

Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) new concept store, Amazon Go, is now open to the public.

Here are a few things to know about the new Amazon Go store.

The new store is located in 2131 7th Ave, Seattle, Wash.

It is open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The location is about 1,800 square feet in size.

Customers that shop that the store never have to go through checkout.

The facility is built with computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning technology.

This technology is able to track the items that customers take from, and put back on, the shelf.

When a customer leaves the store, their Amazon accounts are charged for whatever items they took with them and they are sent a receipt.

The ability to walk out with items at Amazon Go is called “Just Walk Out Shopping.”

To use the store, customers must have an Amazon account and the Amazon Go app.

The Amazon Go app is available for recent iOS and Android devices.

It also includes a bakery and deli for ready-to-eat meals.

Despite no checkout lines, the store does still have employees.

Employees at the store include kitchen staff, shelf stockers and those that assist customers.

The company originally tested out the store last year by letting certain employees shop at it.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Amazon Go store and shopping without a checkout line.

