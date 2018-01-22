Amazon HQ2: 5 Cities With Best Chance for AMZN’s New Headquarters

The Amazon HQ2 (NASDAQ: AMZN ) location has yet to be determined but analysts believe it will likely be in the East coast somewhere.

Source: Amazon

The e-commerce giant’s new headquarters conversation included 20 locations as recently as last week, but GHB Insights‘ Daniel Ives believes that the Amazon HQ2 will be in one of five cities. The Wall Street technology analyst cited a number of factors that will affect the company’s decision.

Ives noted that Amazon is likely looking to build an East Coast presence with its HQ2, as well as a city with a thriving engineering presence, as well as a surrounding university infrastructure and student pipeline.

He added that it will probably be a transportation hub with major growth potential, as well as a place with a strong technology and pharma industry presence. Additionally, the Amazon HQ2 should be business friendly, have attractive tax and economic long-term benefits, while also being politically favorable for the company.

“We believe the top 5 likely cities for Amazon’s second headquarters/HQ2 in order will be:

Atlanta Raleigh Washington D.C. Boston Austin (only non-East Coast city in our Top 5)”

He added that any of the other 15 cities are a possibility as well (especially Pittsburgh and Philadelphia), but GHB Insights believes these are the most likely destinations due to the aforementioned factors.

AMZN stock gained nearly 1.9% on Monday.