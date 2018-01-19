Amazon Prime Membership Cost Hiked for Monthly Subscribers

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is increasing the price of its Amazon Prime Membership for monthly subscribers.

Source: Shutterstock

Customers that only have a monthly Amazon Prime Membership will now be paying $12.99 for the service. This represents a roughly 20% increase from the previous price for a monthly Prime membership, which was $10.99.

The cost of a monthly Prime Membership for students is also going up to match the normal Prime increase. This means that students will now be paying $6.49 for the membership, which is a $1-increase over the previous monthly price.

Amazon Prime Membership prices that won’t be changing include Amazon Prime Video and Prime for families on government assistance. These service will continue to cost $8.99 and $5.99 per month, respectively, reports Recode.

The cost of a yearly Amazon Prime Membership also won’t be increasing and will stay at $99 per year. For those doing the math, this means that keeping a monthly Prime subscription for one year will cost them $156. It previously costs about $132 for a year’s worth of Prime under the monthly subscription model.

Amazon also recently announced that it has narrowed down the candidates for its next headquarters, Amazon HQ2. The company says that there are now 20 cities that it is considering building the new location at. This headquarters will act as a full second headquarters with 50,000 employees and a $5 billion investment. This means it won’t just be a satellite facility for AMZN.

AMZN stock was up slightly as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.