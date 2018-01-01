Ambev (ABEV) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is one of the 172 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector, and a constituent of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group within this sector. ABEV's market value is $101.5 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for ABEV by Portfolio Grader places it 17 among the 34 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 45 among the 172 companies in the sector, and number 916 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ABEV has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ABEV has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABEV has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ABEV's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ambev's fundamental scores give ABEV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views ABEV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ABEV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of ABEV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.