Ambev’s (ABEV) Superior Quant Score Keep it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is derived using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is a component of the 18 company Beverages: Alcoholic GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 155 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. The market value of ABEV is $107.8 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABEV puts it 8 among the 18 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Alcoholic industry group is ranked 10 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ambev has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. ABEV's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Ambev a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ABEV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ABEV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.