Analysis of Earnings Momentum Keep Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is the result of using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CLF has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

CLF is a $2.6 billion in market value member of the Steel GICS industry group where the ranking for CLF by Portfolio Grader places it 18 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. CLF is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 120 among the 150 companies in the sector of its Non-Energy Minerals sector and 3,470 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 105 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CLF has attained average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CLF's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cleveland-Cliffs places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CLF's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CLF currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

