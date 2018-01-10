Analysis of Earnings Visibility Make Target (TGT) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) a Sell. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. TGT has maintained this ranking for 6 months.

The company is one of the 148 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector and is a component of the 10 company Discount Stores GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of TGT is $36.2 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks TGT 8 among the 10 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Discount Stores industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores TGT has achieved are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. TGT's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Target places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TGT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TGT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of TGT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.