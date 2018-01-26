Analysis of Quant Score Keep Starbucks (SBUX) a Sell at recent price of $60.55

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) a Sell. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. SBUX has maintained this ranking for 6 months. Starbucks Corp's Sell recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, an analytical score that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average.

The company is a $87.7 billion in market value component of the Restaurants GICS industry group where the ranking for SBUX by Portfolio Grader places it 37 among the 57 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. SBUX is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 191 among the 258 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector and 3,502 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores SBUX has realized are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SBUX's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Starbucks a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view SBUX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $60.55 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SBUX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.