Analytics for Earnings Momentum Keep Weatherford International (WFT) a Sell

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) is ranked as a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is one of the 3,134 companies in the GICS NULL sector and is a component of the 3,134 company NULL GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of WFT is $3.8 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for WFT puts it 2,466 among the 3,134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the NULL sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The NULL industry group is ranked 35 among the 68 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WFT has earned average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. WFT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are strikingly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Weatherford International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge WFT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of WFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.