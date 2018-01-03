Analytics for Earnings Momentum Keep Weatherford International (WFT) a Sell

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) is ranked as a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is a component of the 74 company Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of WFT is $4.1 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for WFT by Portfolio Grader places it 26 among the 74 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WFT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. WFT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Weatherford International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure WFT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, WFT currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.