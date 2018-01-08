Analytics for Earnings Visibility Make My Size Inc (MYSZ) a Sell

My Size Inc (NULL:MYSZ) is a constituent of the 3,134 company NULL GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 3,134 company GICS NULL sector. MYSZ's market value is $0.0 billion which places it in the bottom quarter of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MYSZ puts it 2,589 among the 3,134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 2,589 among the 3,134 companies in the sector, and number 3,773 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MYSZ is rated as a Sell using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MYSZ has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the NULL sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The NULL industry group is ranked 35 among the 68 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MYSZ has attained average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MYSZ's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. MYSZ's metric for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give My Size Inc a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MYSZ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of MYSZ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

