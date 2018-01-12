Analytics for Industry Group Rank Keep Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is derived using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CLF has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is one of 25 companies within the Steel GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 150 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. The market value of CLF is $2.4 billion which falls in the bottom half of its industry group The ranking for CLF by Portfolio Grader places it 18 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 100 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CLF's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CLF's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cleveland-Cliffs places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CLF's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CLF currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.