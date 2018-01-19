Analytics for Quant Score Keep Macys (M) a Sell

Currently, Macys Inc (NYSE:M) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 8 months.

The company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Department Stores, and in the upper half of its sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $8.2 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Department Stores industry group is ranked 98 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 2 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. M's metric for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Macys places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view M's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, M currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.