Analytics for Quant Score Keep Rite Aid (RAD) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) a Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. RAD has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

RAD ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Food & Staples Retailing, and in the bottom half of its sector group, Consumer Staples, with a market value of $2.1 billion.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food & Staples Retailing industry group is ranked 68 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RAD scores are below-average in 3 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RAD's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. RAD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Rite Aid places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view RAD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RAD currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.