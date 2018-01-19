Analytics for Quant Score Make General Motors (GM) a Sell

With a $61.7 billion market value, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Motor Vehicles, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Durables, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, GM is currently ranked number 8 among the 10 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 95 among the 116 companies in the sector, and number 3,434 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GM has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GM has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 92 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by the company are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. GM's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give General Motors a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GM currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.