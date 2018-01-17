Anemic Earnings Visibility Drop Gerdau (GGB) to Sell

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) is classified as a member of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group, which is part of the 150 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. GGB has a market value of $5.3 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GGB puts it 21 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 133 among the 150 companies in the sector, and number 3,704 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks GGB as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative metrics. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 105 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GGB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. GGB's score for cash flow is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Gerdau a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GGB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GGB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.