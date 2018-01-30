Anemic Industry Group Rank Hamper Cisco (CSCO) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) a Hold. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CSCO has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months. The Hold recommendation for Cisco Systems Inc resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, an analytical score that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average.

CSCO is one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector and is a constituent of the 21 company Computer Communications GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CSCO is $210.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CSCO by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 92 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CSCO has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CSCO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cisco a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CSCO's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CSCO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of CSCO's shares based on the recent $42.85 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.