Anemic Sales Growth Hurt Barrick Gold (ABX) Rating

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ABX has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

ABX is classified as a constituent of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 150 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. The market value of ABX is $16.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 45 among the 60 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 49 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABX has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

ABX's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. ABX's metric for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Barrick Gold places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ABX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of ABX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.