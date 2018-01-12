Anemic Sales Growth Limit Comcast (CMCSA) Rating

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a constituent of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is part of the 257 company GICS Consumer Services sector. The market value of CMCSA is $191.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks CMCSA 6 within the 12 companies in this industry group; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 128 among the 257 companies in the sector, and number 2,441 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks CMCSA as a Hold. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CMCSA has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 91 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Comcast has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CMCSA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CMCSA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Comcast's fundamental scores give CMCSA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CMCSA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CMCSA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.