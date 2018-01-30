Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Buy at recent price of $10.5, on Robust Quant Score

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Buy recommendation derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. Aspects of this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, and an analytical score that is below average. Portfolio Grader currently ranks NLY as a Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is a $11.9 billion in market value constituent of the Real Estate Investment Trusts GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NLY puts it 24 among the 219 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. NLY is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 95 among the 990 companies in the sector of its Finance sector and 566 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Finance sector is ranked number 16 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Investment Trusts industry group is ranked 58 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Annaly Capital Management has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NLY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. NLY's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Annaly Capital Management's fundamental scores give NLY a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views NLY's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NLY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of NLY's shares based on the recent $10.5 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.