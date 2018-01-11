Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Delays iPhone 6 Plus Battery Replacements

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 6 Plus battery replacements being delayed. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 6 Battery: Apple is delaying battery replacements for the iPhone 6 Plus, reports MacRumors. An internal memo from the company claims that it has run out of initial supplies of replacements batteries for the iPhone 6 Plus. As a result, AAPL is having to delay the battery replacement offer for this device. Owners of an iPhone 6 Plus that are planning to replace the battery will have to wait until late March or early April.

iOS Downgrade: For a short period on Thursday, Apple was letting iPhone owners downgrade their devices, 9to5Mac notes. A change on the tech company’s servers was allowing owners of iOS devices to downgrade from iOS 11 to iOS 10.3 and iOS 10.3. The period didn’t last long as AAPL made changes to stop the process. This is due to the signing of older version of iOS being a glitch and not something the tech company was intending.

iOS 11.2.5: The fifth beta for iOS 11.2.5 is now available, reports AppleInsider. The new beta comes only a few days after the release of the fourth version of iOS 11.2.5 was sent out. It’s likely that this release has to do with the Spectre bug. The new beta was initially only available to developers, but public beta testers can download it now too. The iOS 11.2.5 update isn’t going to include much in the way of new features, but will instead focus on bug fixes.

