Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Is Facing Lawsuits Over Slowing Down Old iPhones

iPhone Lawsuits: AAPL is now facing several lawsuits for slowing down older smartphones, reports MacRumors. There are now 23 lawsuits in the U.S. alone from those claiming that the tech company either intentionally slowed down the devices or at least did so without notifying customers. Other lawsuits in France and Israel also include similar complaints. We’ll have to wait an see how AAPL deals with these claims.

Home Series: Apple has ordered a new series that focuses on extravagant and interesting homes, Variety notes. The name of this new series is Home and it will include 10 one-hour episodes. The focus of the series will be showing off the homes and speaking with the people who built them. The new series comes as rumors claim that AAPL is pushing forward with plans to focus on more original content.

Spectre & Meltdown: Apple has released a statement concerning the Spectre and Meltdown flaws in CPUs, reports AppleInsider. According to its statement, all processors in its iOS and macOS devices are affected by the issue. However, it notes that there are currently no known exploits that make use of the problems. The tech company also says that it has already released several patches that fix the Meltdown issue and will soon release more that take care of the Spectre problem.

