Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 Beta Hints at Modern iPad

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a modern iPad. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Modern iPad: Information in the recent iOS 11.3 beta hints at a modern iPad in the works by Apple, reports AppleInsider. The information was found inside the code of iOS 11.3 and it makes reference to a “Modern iPad.” The code in the beta suggests that AAPL is working on an iPad that will bring several new updates to the tablet line. This includes Face ID, as well as thinner bezels around the display.

iPhone Battery: A recent statement from Apple appears to suggest that battery problems won’t affect its iPhone 8 or iPhone X, BGR. According to the company, it is adding battery monitoring in a new iOS update. This will allow iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus owners to handle power management. Missing from that list of devices is the iPhone 8 line and the iPhone X.

Damien Chazelle: AAPL is planning to have Damien Chazelle create a new series for it, reports Variety. According to this rumor, Chazelle will be working on a new drama series for the tech company. Details of the plot are still unknown. Chazelle will be acting as the writer, director and executive producer for the entire series. His most recent work was La La Land.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.