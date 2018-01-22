Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Discontinue the iPhone X in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone X being discontinued. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

iPhone X: There’s a rumor going around recently that claims Apple is planning to discontinue the iPhone X in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the company is planning to discontinue the first-generation iPhone X later this year when it launches the next version of the device. This rumor states that the company will be doing this instead of selling the first-generation iPhone X for a lower price. The rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid record when it comes to rumors about AAPL.

iPhone 6 Plus Upgrade: It may be possible to upgrade your iPhone 6 Plus to an iPhone 6s Plus, BGR notes. A recent internal memo from the company makes reference to upgrading an iPhone 6 Plus to an iPhone 6s Plus in the case of a “whole unit service.” It’s unknown what exactly this constitutes, but it may be the company’s answer to its iPhone 6 Plus battery shortage. The memo mentions that the upgrade program will run through March 2018, which is about when new iPhone 6 Plus batteries are set to come in.

iTunes Leak: A recent glitch at iTunes let some users download a movie much earlier than its release date, reports 9to5Mac. The movie that some iTunes users were able to get their hands on early was Thor: Ragnarok. The issue was apparently linked to Vudu. Customers that preordered the movie through the service and linked it to their iTunes account saw it show up in their library. They were then able to download the film before its Feb. 20 release date. However, Apple appears to have fixed the issue.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.