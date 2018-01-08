Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 May Use Glass Back

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone SE 2 having a glass back. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone SE 2: A recent rumor claims that Apple is planning to use a glass back on its iPhone SE 2, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company wants to use a glass back on the device to allow for wireless charging. This would have the device matching up with changes that AAPL made to its smartphone line in 2017 to include wireless charging as a feature. While the iPhone SE is meant to be a budget device, it isn’t impossible that wireless charging will be an inclusion for its successor.

Battery Replacement: Apple won’t let customers replace their batteries twice under its new program, MacRumors notes. The tech company says that customers can only get a single $29-battery replacement for their smartphones without failing a diagnostic test. This will prevent users from getting a replacement now and then later in the year. The current $29 price is much cheaper than the normal $79 price and some customers may have been looking to replace their batteries twice in 2018 because of this.

Parental Controls: An open letter from some Apple shareholders call for the company to redesign parental controls, reports TechCrunch. The open letter comes from Jana Partners and California State Teachers’ Retirement System. Together, these two shareholders own $2 billion worth of AAPL stock. They are pushing for the tech company to redesign parental controls to allow parents more control over their children’s devices. The open letter cites several studies about the negative effects smartphones can have on children in their developing years. The shareholders want the company to address these problems with the redesign.

