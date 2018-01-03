Wednesday Apple Rumors: LG to Supply OLED Displays for 2018 iPhone

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of LG supplying Apple with OLED displays. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2018 iPhone: A new report says that LG is going to supply displays for Apple’s 2018 iPhone line, reports BGR. According to this report, the tech company is planning to have LG supply it with OLED displays for its 6.5-inch iPhone coming out later this year. The report says that LG will provide all of these displays as AAPL works to move away from Samsung displays. This rumor also claims that there will be three smartphones coming out this year that will act as successors to the iPhone X.

iOS 11.2.5 Beta: The third beta of iOS 11.2.5 is now available for developers, MacRumors notes. Just based on the early reports, it appears that AAPL isn’t planning for any major changes with this update. Instead, the company will be focusing on improving stability and fixing bugs. The new beta is available from the Developer Center or via an over-the-air update. It comes out two weeks after the second iOS 11.2.5 beta.

Watch Reboots: Some Apple Watch owners are experiencing unexpected reboots, reports 9to5Mac. The issue appears to be limited to the Series 3 version of the smartwatch and only occurs under very specific conditions. Users reporting the shutdowns have had the problem occur while near equipment in intensive care units of some hospitals. It’s possible that some of this equipment is responsible for the problem, but the exact cause is still unknown.

