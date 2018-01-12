Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Met With AR Companies at CES 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s AR efforts. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

AR CES: A recent rumor claims that Apple met with some AR companies while at CES 2018, reports Bloomberg. According to these rumors, the tech company was meeting with companies that supply parts for AR devices. This information comes from anonymous sources. We know that AAPL has an interest in AR and sees it as the next big thing, but we don’t know its exact plans yet. Previous rumors say that the company plans to have its own AR glasses ready for 2019.

iPhone Battery: Those looking to replace the battery in their iPhone are in luck, BGR notes. To make up for the delay on iPhone 6 Plus battery replacements, Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP ) has announced it will be replacing iPhone batteries for just $27.99. This is cheaper than the tech company’s current $29 battery replacement offer. Office Depot also says that it can do the replacements the same day the customer brings the smartphone in. The deal is available for several different iPhone models, not just the iPhone 6 line.

tvOS 11.2.5 Beta: The fifth beta for tvOS 11.2.5 is now available for download, reports AppleInsider. This gives developers a chance to play around with the newest up[date for the operating system before it goes public. This beta mostly focuses on bug fixes, which means we won’t likely see the introduction of any new features with it. Developers can download the update from the Apple Developer Portal.

