Tuesday Apple Rumors: Battery Replacement is Available for Old iPhones

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) news today is its battery replacement plan. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Battery Replacement: Apple is offering to replace batteries in older devices, reports BGR. The tech company is allowing customers to come in and have their batteries replaced at its retail stores across the U.S. Customers that choose to have the batteries in their devices replaced will pay $29 for the work. This offer is available for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7. It is available to customers even if their devices aren’t being throttled by weak batteries.

iPhone SE: A new rumor claims that AAPL is going to release a new iPhone SE in 2018, MacRumors notes. The rumor says that the tech company is planning to introduce the second generation of the iPhone SE during the first half of the year. The goal of the iPhone SE is to draw in customers that still want an Apple product, but don’t want to spend as much money on its more powerful smartphones. The first iPhone SE came out back in 2016.

Wireless Charging: A new patent from Apple may offer insight into its future wireless charging plans, reports 9to5Mac. This new patent describes how the tech company may handle wireless charging for devices over a long distance. This includes a system that will prioritize certain devices to make sure they are getting enough power. The idea is that this will overcome the trouble of long-range charging, which includes weakened power the further the distance from the charger.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.