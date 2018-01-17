Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Orders Comedy Series Starring Kristen Wiig

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new series with Kristen Wiig. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Kristen Wiig: A new rumors claims that Apple is bringing in Kristen Wiig for a new comedy series, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company wants Wiig to star in a 10-episode comedy series that it is funding. This comes as AAPL has been working on beefing up its original content. Hello Sunshine, a studio belonging to Reese Witherspoon, is reportedly connected to the new series. The company has worked with Hello Sunshine in the past.

New Campus: Apple is planning to build a new campus as part of its effort to boost the American economy, 9to5Mac notes. The company says that it is planning to invest $350 billion in America over the next five years. It notes that this will have it creating an additional 20,000 jobs at its own company. AAPL notes that it is already planning to spend $55 billion on domestic suppliers just in 2018.

iOS 11.2.5 Beta: There’s a new iOS 11.2.5 beta available, reports MacRumors. The new beta is the sixth version to come out. This update includes a version of the beta for developers, as well as one for public beta testers. The new version of the mobile operating system appears to mostly be for bug fixes. However, one new feature is having Siri play podcasts when the users asks. It’s still unknown when the final version will be available to the public.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.