Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Pushing iOS 12 Features Back to iOS 13

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of some iOS 12 features being pushed back. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iOS 12 Features: A recent rumor claims that Apple is pushing back features originally coming in iOS 12, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is holding these features back for iOS 13. The rumor claims that AAPL spoke with developers about this decision. It appears that instead of introducing loads of new features in iOS 12, the company wants to improve stability and performance.

Mac Features: Another rumor claims that Apple will also hold back some features for Mac devices this year, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that some features coming in the new Mac software for 2018 won’t come out until next year. However, it also notes that this won’t be as drastic as the features not coming to iOS 12 this year. It appears this change won’t affect Watch or TV updates.

iOS 11.3 Face ID: There’s a new feature coming to iOS 11.3 that uses Face ID, reports 9to5Mac. The new feature will allow parents to use Face ID when confirming purchases for their kids. The first parental approval in iOS 11.3 will require a password. After this, parents can chose to use Face ID for further approvals. This will have Face ID showing up whenever the user chooses to buy something after the initial setup.

