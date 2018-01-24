Wednesday Apple Rumors: First iOS 11.3 Beta is Out for Developers

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) news mill today is a new iOS beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iOS 11.3 Beta: The first beta of iOS 11.3 is now available for download, reports MacRumors. This new beta is currently only available to developers. They can get their hands on it from the company’s Developer Center. While the last version of iOS to come out was mostly for bug fixes, it appears this one will contain new features. New features include more animoji support, better ARKit tools for developers, Business Chat and iCloud Messages. The beta also include information about changes to battery monitoring that the company is planning to introduce.

tvOS 11.3 Beta: There’s also a new beta available for tvOS 11.3, 9to5Mac notes. Just like with the iOS 11.3 beta, the tvOS 11.3 is currently on up for grab if you are a developer. Those that do get their hands on it will be able to play around with the new features and bug fixes that this update will likely include. Details about possible new features are still scarce and more will likely come to light over the next few days.

Software Updates: Before it put out new betas to developers, Apple sent out software updates to the public, reports AppleInsider. The final versions of iOS 11.2.5, tvOS 11.2.5, macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 and watchOS 4.2.2 are now available for download. There’s not much to talk about here due to these being smaller updates. This means they are mostly just bug fixes that don’t include new features. Either way, it may not be a bad idea to update your devices.

