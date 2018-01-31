Wednesday Apple Rumors: Macs Will Will Be Able to Run iOS Apps in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature still coming to Macs later this year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Mac Apps: A recent rumor claims that Apple’s Mac computers will be able to run iOS apps in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce the feature when an update to the macOS operating system comes out later this year. There has been talk that AAPL is pushing back several features to 2019, but these rumors claim that this isn’t one of them.

Battery Investigation: AAPL says that there government agencies investigating its iPhone slowdown practice, BGR notes. The tech company didn’t say which government agencies were behind the investigations. However, it did note that they are asking questions and that it is answering them. The company is also standing by its statement that the slowdowns weren’t an intentional effort to force customers to upgrade.

Steve Wozniak: Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is weighing in on the iPhone X, reports 9to5Mac. Wozniak initially didn’t pick up the iPhone X, stating he was happy with his iPhone 8. Despite this, AAPL CEO Tim Cook still sent him one of the new smartphones. At first, Wozniak said he “kinda liked it.” After spending some time with the device, he now has some complaints. The biggest of his gripes are all the different button combinations used to perform actions on the smartphone. He says this goes against the company’s design policy of making simple and intuitive devices.

