Friday Apple Rumors: First iPhone of 2018 May Launch in May

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next iPhone launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone SE 2: A recent rumor claims that Apple will release the iPhone SE 2 in the next few months, reports BGR. According to this rumor, AAPL is currently working on the iPhone SE 2 and hopes to have it ready for a May or June launch. The rumor claims that the device will enter mass production during the second quarter of the year. It also says that the device will feature wireless charging.

HomePod: Preorders for Apple’s HomePod are now available, 9to5Mac notes. Customers living in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia now have the ability to order the device, which costs $349. Orders for the HomePod are going to start showing up for customers on Feb. 9. This is the same day that the device will become available for purchase in the tech company’s physical retail locations. It’s also possible some orders will come before Feb. 9, which may give us an early look at the smart speaker.

2018 iPhones: Rumor has it that AAPL is planning to mirror its 2017 iPhone lineup for 2018, reports MacRumors. This rumor claims that the tech company will be releasing three iPhone devices later this it. It says that two of these device will feature LCD screens and that the other will have an OLED screen. This would match the launch of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in 2017. However, other rumors claim Apple wants to release to OLED smartphones and one LCD smartphone this year.

