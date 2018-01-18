Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Will Let iPhone Owners Control Slowdown

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes coming to iOS. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iOS Update: A new change is coming to iOS that will give more users control over their devices, reports BGR. This change will add a feature that allows owners of older smartphones to turn off throttling. This means that users can stop the device from slowing down even if they have an older battery. However, the risk here is random shutdowns. Apple will also be adding a gauge that tells the user the health of their device’s battery. These changes will be coming to iOS soon.

Messages Bug: Apple says it will release a fix for a Messages bug next week, MacRumors notes. This bug allows users to share a link with each other via Messages that will cause the app to crash. The tech company notes that it is aware of this issue and is planning to fix it in an upcoming update. That update is likely going to be iOS 11.2.5, which has been approaching the end of its testing cycle.

New Show: Apple is reportedly working on a new show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, reports 9to5Mac. The new show in the works will reportedly last for 20 episodes. The tech company is planning to pay a pretty sum for the actresses’ talents. Each one is set to receive $1.25 million per episode. This will bring the total payment for each actress to $25 million.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.