Apple’s (AAPL) Sales Growth Makes it Buy

With a $914.8 billion market value, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Telecommunications Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 8 among the 55 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 60 among the 374 companies in the sector, and number 565 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AAPL has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AAPL has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AAPL's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. AAPL's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Apple places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AAPL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of AAPL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

