AT&T 5G Coming to 12 Cities in 2018

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is planning to launch 5G is 12 cities by the end of 2018.

According to the wireless company, it is working to have 5G available in the cities in late 2018. Outside of this, AT&T hasn’t provided much else in the way of details about those plans. This includes not saying what 12 cities will be getting 5G later this year.

What AT&T has said about its plans is that it can move forward with them thanks to the completion of 5G standards by the 3GPP last month. Due to this, developers can now start working on hardware, chipsets and devices for the technology.

AT&T Inc. also notes that it will be working with several companies across multiple industries this year to trial 5G. It says that the future advancements in the technology will allow for driverless cars, 4K video streaming and lower latency, as well as faster speeds.

“5G will change the way we live, work and enjoy entertainment,” Melissa Arnoldi, President of AT&T’s Technology and Operations, said in a statement. “We’re moving quickly to begin deploying mobile 5G this year and start unlocking the future of connectivity for consumers and businesses.”

This isn’t actually the company’s first foray into 5G. Last year it launched tests for the wireless network in four cities. However, the tests that took place were before 5G standards had been set, meaning it wasn’t true 5G that was available to customers living in those areas.

T stock was up slightly as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.