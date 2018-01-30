AT&T (T) a Sell at recent price of $37.26, on Adverse Quant Score

AT&T Inc's (NYSE:T) current Sell recommendation is the result of analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average. The Sell recommendation for T is noteworthy considering the it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. The a Sell rating for T is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. T has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Major Telecommunications, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Communications, with a market value of $232.2 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores earned by the company are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. T's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AT&T places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges T's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at T's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of T's shares based on the recent $37.26 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.