AT&T (T) a Sell on Flopping Earnings Visibility

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) is one of 20 companies within the Major Telecommunications GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 72 company GICS Communications sector. T has a market value of $228.4 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 18 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 59 among the 72 companies in the sector, and number 3,712 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

T has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking T has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Communications sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. T's grade for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AT&T places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure T's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of T's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.