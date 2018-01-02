AT&T (T) a Sell on Shrinking Sales Growth

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $238.7 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, T is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 53 among the 64 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 37 among the 43 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average and number 3,590 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks T as a Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. T has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. T's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give AT&T a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures T's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at T's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, T currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.